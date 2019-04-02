For some past weeks now, there has been some power cuts reports across the Nation and according to the Government, it is due to some maintenance work being performed on some of the power generation and distribution systems.

Though the Government has assured Ghanaians to restore uninterrupted supply of electricity within the next 12 days, some citizens are highly disappointed with the situation and have been venting their frustration on social media.

Yvonne Nelson, who once organized a controversial yet successful campaign to mount pressure on the erstwhile Mahama administration to solve the then power crisis, has added her voice to cry of some Ghanaians by alerting H.E Nana Addo that, if the current situation is not resolved, she will stage another demonstration.

The actress made the comments on her Twitter page when she wrote “#DUMSORMUSTSTOP !!!! We are gonna hit the streets soon if it doesn't stop! @NAkufoAddo”

Yvonne's tweet has attracted some attention and mixed reaction from some fans on the platform and she has been replying some of them.

See some of the tweets below and tell us what you think.