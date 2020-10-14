The Nigerian singer with some protesters assembled at the forecourt of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra wielding placards sending a strong message to the Nigerian government to #EndSARSNow and stop police brutality.

The peaceful protest happened yesterday and it had Ghanaian police officers on duty who guided and directed the protestors to stage End SARS protest which has now taken a centre stage in the world.

Commenting on the successful protest, Zlatan wrote "We’re going through this, so that our children will not go through this. I pray that we all don’t labour in vain, by God’s grace. Earlier on today at the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana, protesting against Police brutality in Nigeria".

Watch the video below for highlights from the protest.