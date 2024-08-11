Claims of juju in the movie industry are psychological - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Actress Portia Asare recently highlighted how the use of juju, driven by hatred, has negatively impacted the production and quality of movies in the industry. But Arnold expressed confusion regarding these claims, noting that not all industry players share this belief.

“Things to do with juju always get me confused… I am a little bit ambivalent about its discussion. Because the industry players that go through situation is even a section. Because I’ve heard Lilwin say there is no juju (in the industry),” he stated.

Arnold also cited actress Yvonne Nelson, who in an interview in 2022, claimed to have been a victim of a juju attack. Yvonne recounted an incident during the filming of the movie "Material Girl", where she suspected her food or drink had been poisoned, leading to severe eye problems. After medical treatment proved ineffective, Yvonne said she resorted to fasting and praying, which she believes miraculously resolved the issue.

"It got to a time I couldn’t shoot anymore, and I got two days off. I had to fast and pray for the two days, and it went off like magic. I believe there is a force and a spiritual something happening around us," she stated.

Additionally, comic actor Kalybos recently claimed that a vehicle accident he was involved in was influenced by juju. He recounted a threat he received on set in Kumasi from a fellow actor, who accused him of taking jobs from local actors and ominously warned him.

"I shot a movie in Kumasi, I came back to Accra, and returned to Kumasi again for another project. On set, one of the actors, I don't even know him, approached me and asked why I came from Accra to take their spot. He then threatened me and said, 'I'll see if I can continue with the job,” he stated.

However, Arnold affirmed his position that those claims could be psychological and argued that Yvonne Nelson’s could be an infection that needed attention, and Kalybos’, a mere coincidence.