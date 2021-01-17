President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 21st COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, January 3, 2021, noted that measures have been put in place to make the schools safe for pupils.

He noted that: "From 15 January our children in kindergarten, primary and Junior High in both private and public schools will be back in school."

"All SHS 1 students will start classes from 10th March, with all students embarking on a single-track academic calendar.

"Their seniors in SHS 2 and SHS 3 will, however, return to school from 18th January. I must stress that SHS 3 students in all schools, like SHS 1 students, will no longer run the double-track system."

Ghana confirmed its first case of coronavirus on March 12, 2020.

In a bid to keep the rapidly spreading virus at bay, the government announced a series of measures including banning mass gatherings and shutting down all borders and schools.

But Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur Okyeame Kwame has disclosed that he and his wife are skeptical about their children returning to regular school due to the virus.

He told Starrfm.com.gh that "I'm still contemplating as to whether my children would go back to normal school."