Creators and young people talk social media, economy, at Pulse and Stay by Plan Unfiltered

One of the highlights of the session was an in-depth exploration of the tools and strategies necessary for successful brand positioning in today’s digital world. Attendees were provided with valuable insights into how young people are overcoming challenges to achieve success in a difficult economy.

Content creator and entrepreneur Charisa shared her thoughts on thriving in a challenging economic environment. “No matter how tough things get, you must find a way to adapt. If the economy takes a turn for the worse and you only complain without taking action, you’ll be dragged down with it,” she advised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charisa emphasised the importance of diversifying income streams, sharing her own experience of expanding her business from selling hair to offering hair accessories and seeking influencer gigs.

Olele Salvador, a pop culture journalist and social commentator, spoke about his journey in the media industry. He revealed a personal anecdote about his mother expressing concern over his exchanges with celebrities, including dancehall artist Shatta Wale. Despite the challenges, Salvador remains committed to his work.

Temple XTD, a young banker and DJ, discussed balancing his dual careers and shared an inspiring story of how his music selection once prevented a young woman from committing suicide.

Representatives from Pulse Ghana, including brand strategist Gibson and presenter Gideon Nicholas Day, provided attendees with practical advice on building and positioning personal brands in the competitive digital landscape. They stressed the importance of understanding metrics and creating media kits to stand out in the crowded space of influencers and content creators.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event also featured performances by artists like Kaesa, and others such as SDK, shared their thoughts on the topics discussed.