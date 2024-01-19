Date people who have sense - Serwaa Amihere advises

In the tweet, she wrote, "Date people who have sense." The statement resonated with her followers, sparking a wave of engagement and discussion within the online community.

As a prominent figure in the media industry, Serwaa Amihere has become known for her insightful commentary on social issues, and her views on relationships are no exception. Her advocacy for dating individuals with a strong sense aligns with the growing trend of prioritizing compatibility and shared values in modern relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amihere's tweet has since been widely shared and liked, with users commending her for encouraging a shift toward more meaningful connections while others are calling for a broader explanation of why she is giving such advice.

Here are some reactions to her post: