Date people who have sense - Serwaa Amihere advises

Gideon Nicholas Day

Renowned TV personality, Serwaa Amihere has shared her perspective on dating, urging her followers to seek out partners with a sense of wisdom.

The popular broadcaster, known for her candid views on various topics, took to her X platform to express her thoughts on the qualities individuals should prioritize in their romantic pursuits. Amihere emphasized the importance of choosing partners who possess a keen sense of judgment and intelligence.

In the tweet, she wrote, "Date people who have sense." The statement resonated with her followers, sparking a wave of engagement and discussion within the online community.

As a prominent figure in the media industry, Serwaa Amihere has become known for her insightful commentary on social issues, and her views on relationships are no exception. Her advocacy for dating individuals with a strong sense aligns with the growing trend of prioritizing compatibility and shared values in modern relationships.

Amihere's tweet has since been widely shared and liked, with users commending her for encouraging a shift toward more meaningful connections while others are calling for a broader explanation of why she is giving such advice.

Here are some reactions to her post:

Gideon Nicholas Day

