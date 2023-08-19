Don't risk your lives going to fight Niger - Wanlov tells Ghana military

In a video shared by Wanlov, he stated that the manipulation by the Europeans shouldn't be condoned pushing fellow blacks against each other.

He further explained that the European colonizers are continuously exploiting people of color hence jumping to the fore to fight against fellow Africans is not applaudable.

"Chale what's up this is Kubolor, I get a message to the Ghana Army. I beg you guys waa make you no risk your lives and go fight fellow black people in Niger because you will be fighting for Macron.

"The fact say the leaders for Niger are corrupt that's why the people decided to overthrow their leader. and so going to fight in Niger will rather be encouraging bad leadership and manipulation by the whites"

Sections of the military had staged a coup against Mohamed Bazoum, Niger’s democratically elected president, just before 3 August, the country’s National Day, when it marked 63 years since gaining nominal independence from France in 1960.