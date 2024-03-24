Funny Face involved in gory accident, knocks down mother and two children

The circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear. Eyewitnesses, however, suggest that alcohol consumption may have been a factor, alleging that Funny Face was driving under the influence.

An individual who witnessed the unfortunate event recounted the details to UTV, a television station based in Accra. According to the witness, Funny Face collided with a mother and her two children, as well as two motorcyclists.

“I came to park a car and as soon as I got out of the car, I realized the car had knocked down someone so I went in to check and it was Funny Face.

“He knocked down three people, one woman and two kids before knocking down another two motor riders. The crash was very serious. You can see my jeans trousers have been stained with blood,” the eyewitness said.

The injured parties have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention, with reports indicating that one of the victims, a young boy, is in critical condition.