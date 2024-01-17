Ghana named to host Global Citizen Festival 2024

The collaboration with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and PGLang adds a significant dimension to the event, emphasizing the importance of partnerships in addressing global issues. Move Afrika's goal of promoting social justice and equity in Africa aligns with Global Citizen's broader mission to end extreme poverty worldwide.

The history of the Global Citizen Festival, which began in 2012 in New York, reflects the organization's dedication to mobilizing people to take action in support of ending extreme poverty. The festival has evolved over the years, with events now closely aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end global poverty by 2030.

The success of the Global Citizen Festival held in Ghana in 2022, featuring performances from both local and international artists, demonstrates the potential for impactful cultural exchange and collaboration. The positive reception and admiration for the event's production quality suggest that there's a hunger for such experiences, and it's encouraging to see Ghanaians urging local event organizers to draw inspiration from these global initiatives.