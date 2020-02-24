At some point “Azonto” and “Al Queda” all came in as dance moves but have now become a thing of the past as the dance moves that are the hottest currently are now the “Zankus”, “Leg Works” and others.

Young Ghanaian dancer, Michael Amofa who is popularly known as Incredible Zigi, who is a professional dancer and frequently making waves on social media visit pulse.com.gh to take us through some 16 popular dances over the decade.

If you love to dance, wear your dancing shoes and let's go on this dance trip with Incredible Zigi. Watch the video below.