Speaking to radio and TV personality Abeiku Santana, KiDi said such happenings are not intentional and that it happens because of the kind of trousers he wears.

According to him, that happens because he is mostly seen in tight trousers.

"I now wear buggy stuff because anytime I wear normal trousers that happens. I am a man, I'm human," he stated.

He recalled an instance during a movie premier where there was a bulge in his pants while taking pictures with some ladies on the red carpet.

He debunked claims that he is mostly seen with a bulge in his pants when he is with women.

Meanwhile, the multiple award-winning singer is out with a new single titled ‘Spiritual’ featuring his label mate Kuami Eugene and Nigerian artiste Patoranking.

Watch video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjWREZa_klw&feature=emb_logo