However, the challenge somehow remains when it comes to the Ghana movie industry. Most Ghanaian movies are not on these platforms, and when one does get on, it’s all joy. Showmax is one of the best platforms that has solved this issue. And the 3-for-1 offer on Showmax now makes it an even better option.

When you log in to Showmax from Ghana, you are welcomed by a category labelled ‘Gollywood’ which has the best of Ghanaian movies any streaming service has to offer. Do not feel like your interests do not matter for the streaming services you are on again. Showmax knows you do matter and so are all the local movies you love from the Ghana movie industry.

Here are 5 Ghanaian movies that will get you hooked on Showmax.

Asantewaa

Asantewaa on Showmax

This movie follows the story of a young girl who escapes from a notorious gang and finds herself in a deep forest. What happens when she decides to go back and rescue the rest with a rescue team?

Follow all the action and drama with Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, Evander Kwame Agyeman and Emanuella Antwi.

Shampaign

Shampaign on Showmax

Simply Ghana to the world. The show by Shirley Frimpong Manso is about Naana Bruce Quansah, a young, beautiful, single mother of an 18-year-old boy who is seeking the ultimate office as the first gentleman of Ghana - the President. Watch two seasons of a thrilling drama series starring the talented Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas, OC Ukeje and Fred Kanebi.

Poisoned Bait

Poisoned Bait on Showmax

Leila Djansi’s Poisoned Bait is one of the best Ghanaian series there is in the last decade. This show is about Ariel, a literary manager with only one client who is also her best friend Betty. When Ariel’s first love shows up, some questionable choices are made between Ariel and Betty. Catch Gideon Okeke, Marie Humbert and Mary Remmy Njoku in the romance series.

Mad House

When Kofi Adjorlolo meets Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto, a spectacular Ghanaian movie is assured. And you can now have it on Showmax at the comfort of your home, anywhere and at any time.

This movie has a simple description: There is some amount of mental illness in everyone. The only difference is that some are bold to talk about it or show it.

Do you want to find out? Catch some local entertainment in a pool of global entertainment options with Mad House.

The 2 Pilots

The 2 Pilots on Showmax

Listen, this comedy will leave you on the floor laughing out loud - like literally. If you still have doubts, here is a spoiler. This Ghanaian movie has Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, Kalybos (Richard Asante) and Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto. Two hilarious hustlers end up pretending to be pilots to escape the law. Watch it on your phone.

