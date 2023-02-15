'BBTitans': Ebuka gets cursed for shaking tables on show, wife and fans react

This is coming after the host made the house interesting during the eviction show by asking questions about some of the housemates' affairs.

In one of the sessions, he asked Yemi why he sneaks out of Khosi's bed at 2 a.m. every night to kiss Blue Aiva, an allegation Yemi denied.

This question obviously put the host on the wrong side of some of Yemi's fans.

In a now-deleted post, a user called out the host for questioning Yemi. In the user's opinion, it was all a ploy to ruin Yemi's game in the house. He then resorted to threatening to curse the host.

Reacting to the threat, Ebuka's wife wrote that she doesn't understand how people can constantly harass other people if things don't go their way.

In her words, "The audacity for you guys to constantly harass someone to do something, then when it’s done and the result doesn’t go the way you expect, you resort to sending death threats."

She added, "The ridiculousness of you lot to be so vile and toxic over a bloody entertainment show. Even the people who you think should have sense spend their whole day here tweeting vile things about human beings. For fvck sake watch laugh and move on."

Reacting, many fans have urged the host's wife to leave the issue be and move on, while others pray that no harm befalls her and her family.