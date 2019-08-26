The lead character Eddie Murphy who plays Prince Akeem was spotted in glorious costumes on the set alongside other cast members.

Eddie, an Oscar-winning actor, was seen on the set of the new movie holding his scripts.

In a separate behind-the-scene photo, actors Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan were spotted working hard on set.

Eddie and Arsenio, who is bringing back Rev. Brown, are currently working in Georgia and it’s the first time we’ve seen pictures from the set.

Prince Akeem was pictured wearing gold regalia while Arsenio Hall dresses up as Rev. Brown.

Arsenio played four different characters in the first movie and was referenced as Semmi, Morris, Extremely Ugly Girl and Reverend Brown.

Morgan will play a character called Reem, a hustler who is the brother of Jones’ character, who has a one-night stand with Murphy’s alter-ego Akeem, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As well as Leslie, Wesley Snipes and Kiki Layne are among the new cast members.

The movie will be directed by Craig Brewer with Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris producing.