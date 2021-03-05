The “Jowo” singer stars in the Hollywood comedy film alongside Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Morgan Freeman, Wesley Snipes, Trevor Noah, John Legend and other top stars.

And today being the worldwide premiere, Davido took some time off his duties to catch his appearance.

After watching his performance, Davido turned around and stared at his friends in awe and was heard saying his popular catchphrase: “e choke”.

He shared his reaction video on Instagram and said, 'it was an absolute pleasure sharing a set with a few legends that held the key to my childhood laughs’.

David said ‘the sheer effort, work ethic and attention that goes into detail in creating art like this is way more astounding than I could ever imagine’, adding that ‘I had to experience it to understand’.

“It was an absolute pleasure sharing a set with a few legends that held the key to my childhood laughs. The sheer effort, work ethic and attention that goes into detail in creating art like this is way more astounding than I could ever imagine. I had to experience it to understand. Thank you @amazonstudios !! It was an absolute pleasure and I’d do it all over again! Coming 2 America out now! Everyone go watch it!! Tag your favourite boy when you see him!” he captioned the video on Instagram.