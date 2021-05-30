Eddie Watson: Ghanaian actor loses mum

The Liberian-born Ghanaian actor revealed the passing of his mother on Instagram in an emotional message.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Movie, Film & Series News - Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian actor, Eddie Watson has confirmed the death of his mother, Madam Caulker.
The Liberian-born Ghanaian actor revealed the passing of his mother on Instagram in an emotional message.
According to Eddie, his mother gave up the ghost on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
The filmmaker’s post on Instagram came with a video of himself and his late mom. The video contained memories of Watson and his mother
His post read: “Thank you, mama, for the few months of laughter, tears and peace you came to share with me. Death took your body, but it sure did not take your spirit (the real you)! I know the real you, Leonora Caulker AKA Mama Leo, rest in the bosom of your maker! Love you eternally,” he wrote.
Friends, fans and family have sent in their condolences to the actor with many reaching out to him with words of comfort under his post.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh