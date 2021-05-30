Eddie Watson: Ghanaian actor loses mum

According to Eddie, his mother gave up the ghost on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The filmmaker’s post on Instagram came with a video of himself and his late mom. The video contained memories of Watson and his mother

His post read: “Thank you, mama, for the few months of laughter, tears and peace you came to share with me. Death took your body, but it sure did not take your spirit (the real you)! I know the real you, Leonora Caulker AKA Mama Leo, rest in the bosom of your maker! Love you eternally,” he wrote.