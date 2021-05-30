RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Eddie Watson: Ghanaian actor loses mum

Authors:

Pulse News

Ghanaian actor, Eddie Watson has confirmed the death of his mother, Madam Caulker.

Actor Eddie Watson loses mother
Actor Eddie Watson loses mother Pulse Ghana

The Liberian-born Ghanaian actor revealed the passing of his mother on Instagram in an emotional message.

Recommended articles

According to Eddie, his mother gave up the ghost on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The filmmaker’s post on Instagram came with a video of himself and his late mom. The video contained memories of Watson and his mother

His post read: “Thank you, mama, for the few months of laughter, tears and peace you came to share with me. Death took your body, but it sure did not take your spirit (the real you)! I know the real you, Leonora Caulker AKA Mama Leo, rest in the bosom of your maker! Love you eternally,” he wrote.

Friends, fans and family have sent in their condolences to the actor with many reaching out to him with words of comfort under his post.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome