Ghanaian are talking about this R18 Kumawood movie with Shugatiti


Viwer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti

The involvement of Shugatti, the freelance nudist model and actress, in the new Kumawood movie "Fraud Game" has libidos in overdrive with extremely pornographic scenes.

  • Published:
Shugatiti and Lil Wayne

Kumawood is back on the scene with a bang! The new movie titled “Fraud Game” featuring Lil Wayne and Shugatti has tongues wagging and eyes popping.

Before we give you a sneak peek into the exclusive video in our procession, lets wheat your appetite a bit. Everyone knows Lil-Wayne to be some sort of comedian in movies, up until this time where he plays the boss. This gives an indication that this movie is no child’s play at all.

READ ALSO: Lil Win and Kwaku Manu are finally back together in peace

The involvement of Shugatti, the freelance nudist model and actress, has libidos in overdrive with extremely pornographic scenes. Just as she always does, nothing is left to the imagination. Unless of course, your imagination decides to spin into wild fantasies.

Enough of the talk before I wear you out with boredom, watch the excerpt from the video below. Caution, keep the children at bay whilst watching.

READ ALSO: How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a scandal

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

