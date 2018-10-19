Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


‘Hashtag’ to be premiered at Silverbird Cinemas on October 19

The movie, which has gained a lot of hype in the media in the last couple of weeks, features some of the best actors and actresses in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The anticipated movie “Hashtag” set to premiere on Friday, October 19, 2018, at the Silverbird Cinemas Accra and West Hills Malls.

The movie, which has gained a lot of hype in the media in the last couple of weeks, features some of the best actors and actresses in the country.

Produced by Cine-God Studios and directed by Abu Iddris, the action-packed movie features the likes of Nadia Buari, Prince David Osei, Manaf Yussif, Salma Mumin, Luckie Lawson, Shirly Tibilla, Aaron Adatsi, Jeffrey Nortey, amongst others.

play

 

READ MORE: 'Black Sheep' set to premiere on November 3, 2018

Synopsis

The movie follows the lives of A psychopathic couple combining money, technology and creativity on a mission to avenge their brutally murdered beloved who they believed had been murdered by a group of “social media freaks” 2 years ago.

On the same date at the same location, a holidaying group get caught up in a well-planned deathtrap with a more complex puzzle to solve. All alone at a deserted waterfall that is supposed to be patronized by so many people on a holiday like this one, the crime committed 2 years ago was revisited; no eyewitnesses, no suspects. They could be innocent victims in the wrong place at the wrong time, they could be the actual CULPRITS!

play

 

Either way, they must find a way to survive a silly, scary slasher and his more dangerous post-traumatic paralyzed wife who runs the operation from the comfort of a wheelchair at home!

Although they run, even more, surprises outrun them. It only gets worse! Driven by the determination to GO HOME, they persist, but there’s a message they can’t ignore!

#Home is a Idea!

Watch trailer below

View this post on Instagram

Officail Trailer of HASH-TAG the movie.

A post shared by Cinetwa.com (@cinetwa) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

'Black Sheep' set to premiere on November 3, 2018 'Black Sheep' set to premiere on November 3, 2018
Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang attack Gabby Otchere-Darko Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang attack Gabby Otchere-Darko
Fidelis Duker has been contracted to build Ethiopia film industry Fidelis Duker has been contracted to build Ethiopia film industry
Nse Ikpe Etim will host AMAA 2018 for the second time Nse Ikpe Etim will host AMAA 2018 for the second time
Danfo B.A, producer of “Kyeiwaa” movie, dead Danfo B.A, producer of “Kyeiwaa” movie, dead
'Venom': 3 reasons critics feel Marvel's movie adaptation is not intriguing 'Venom' 3 reasons critics feel Marvel's movie adaptation is not intriguing

Recommended Videos

Kumawood: Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Kumawood Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
The NUN: 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend
Ebo Whyte: There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright Ebo Whyte There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright



Top Articles

1 'Black Sheep' set to premiere on November 3, 2018bullet
2 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
3 Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood...bullet
4 Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang attack Gabby Otchere-Darkobullet
5 Relationship Tips 5 hidden truths behind Tyler Perry’s Acrimonybullet
6 Genevieve Nnaji Actress signs deal with agency representing...bullet
7 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
8 The only one New fascinating telenovelo "Mara" takes over...bullet
9 Best Ghanaian love movies These are the best 10 Ghanaian...bullet
10 Ghana Movies Kumawood is collapsing because they...bullet

Related Articles

I don’t mind Shatta Wale performing at my concert - Stonebwoy
Big artistes should stop begging for endorsement deals - Stonebwoy
Checkout these stunning maternity photos of Dumelo's wife
I am the most sought after Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria - Stonebwoy
Leila Djansi lashes out at filmmakers and actors who disagreed with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
Hajia4Real puts her curvaceous body on display in bikini (Video)
Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthday
Kwesi Arthur can't fathom why ladies don’t send him nude photos
"Advice well taken" - Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz
Eastwood Anaba advised me to attend Reign Album launch - Stonebwoy

Top Videos

1 Video Lucky official trailerbullet
2 The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekendbullet

Movies

HBO's documents Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram
‘Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram’ Chibok girls tell their story in HBO's documentary (Video)
Multichoice Talent Factory begins with 20 West African students
Talent Factory 20 students from Ghana, Nigeria begin training in film and TV production
Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000
VIDEO Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000
New Horror Movies 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend
X
Advertisement