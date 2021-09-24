RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'I was compared to animals, I like fat a*s women' - Akurugu opens up about his life (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Kwesi Boateng, a Kumawood actor known as Akurugu Baba Yoba, has opened up on his ordeal of being born different.

Kumawood actor Agurugu Yoba
Kumawood actor Agurugu Yoba

Akurugu, who has a rare facial look, says he has been subjected to serious ridicule throughout his childhood period as people compared him to an animal, hence, had no close friends in his school days.

Recommended articles

You know in school everyone had friends; they ate together and did everything together. I had no one like that. It was just me and me alone. People compared me to animals so they never came close,” he said.

Agurugu on set
Agurugu on set Agurugu on set Pulse Ghana

According to him, he inherited the look from his father whom he has never seen before because his family has refused to talk about him. Speaking on Kwaku Manu's Aggressive Interview, he was asked if maybe his mother conceived him with a fetish priest.

"I don't even know because when matters about my father are raised, my mother doesn't like to speak about," he replied. He also told Kweku Manu that he is the only person who was born different in his family.

According to Agurugu, d he was also discriminated against in his community as people referred to him as a weak frog. He revealed he was nicknamed Mr Frog in his hometown at Asante Asaaman.

However, speaking about his life today, Agurugu says things are changing as people now accept him due to his fame as a Kumawood actor. "The women in my hometown didn't like me, they play with other guys but never got close to me," he said.

"By God's grace that I am now getting famous, they are all trying to get closer to me," he continued before revealing that "I have never dated anyone from my hometown, I take outside".

He joking added that during sex his eyes become sexier and sometimes even fall off from their sockets but he picks them to fix them back. Speaking about his taste women, he said he fat ass women. Hear more from him in the video below.

AGURUGU 😢 People Used To Compare Me To Animals… I’ve Really Suffered and I Sometimes Feel So Sad 😭

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

BBNaija 2021: Yousef and Saskay have been evicted

The two evicted housemates Yousef and Saskay [Instagram/BigBroNaija]

Ghanaian-Brit actress becomes first black woman to win an Emmy for Best Writing

Michaela Coel wins Emmys

'I was a seamstress' - Mercy Aseidu details how she landed in the movie industry (VIDEO)

Mercy Asiedu

'Lil Win is funny, respect seniors and don't compare yourself to us' - Salinko to Dr Likee

Lil Win and Dr Likee