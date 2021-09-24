Akurugu, who has a rare facial look, says he has been subjected to serious ridicule throughout his childhood period as people compared him to an animal, hence, had no close friends in his school days.
'I was compared to animals, I like fat a*s women' - Akurugu opens up about his life (WATCH)
Kwesi Boateng, a Kumawood actor known as Akurugu Baba Yoba, has opened up on his ordeal of being born different.
“You know in school everyone had friends; they ate together and did everything together. I had no one like that. It was just me and me alone. People compared me to animals so they never came close,” he said.
According to him, he inherited the look from his father whom he has never seen before because his family has refused to talk about him. Speaking on Kwaku Manu's Aggressive Interview, he was asked if maybe his mother conceived him with a fetish priest.
"I don't even know because when matters about my father are raised, my mother doesn't like to speak about," he replied. He also told Kweku Manu that he is the only person who was born different in his family.
According to Agurugu, d he was also discriminated against in his community as people referred to him as a weak frog. He revealed he was nicknamed Mr Frog in his hometown at Asante Asaaman.
However, speaking about his life today, Agurugu says things are changing as people now accept him due to his fame as a Kumawood actor. "The women in my hometown didn't like me, they play with other guys but never got close to me," he said.
"By God's grace that I am now getting famous, they are all trying to get closer to me," he continued before revealing that "I have never dated anyone from my hometown, I take outside".
He joking added that during sex his eyes become sexier and sometimes even fall off from their sockets but he picks them to fix them back. Speaking about his taste women, he said he fat ass women. Hear more from him in the video below.
