I will be delighted to direct a movie for Yvonne Nelson's memoir - Ivan Quashigah

“I am not surprised because when I first met Yvonne, right after she did the Miss Ghana competition, and I was looking for stars for ‘Fortune Island’, my self produced Television series, I saw something in her, she rapped during the casting and she did a lot of things that made me see that she has several facets to herself and I knew that she was not only going to become a great actress, but she will do so many other things and this is one of those things and I’m very proud about what I’m seeing today,” he stated.