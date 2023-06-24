In an interview, the filmmaker shared his delight in crossing paths with the sensational actress describing her as a multifaceted talent.
I will be delighted to direct a movie for Yvonne Nelson's memoir - Ivan Quashigah
Award-winning film director and CEO of Farmhouse Productions, Ivan Quashigah has mentioned that it will be an honor for him to direct a movie or play for Yvonne Nelson‘s recently released memoir, “I am not Yvonne Nelson.”
According to Mr. Quashigah, the actress has grown exponentially over the years from the days of his production “Fortune Island.”
“I am not surprised because when I first met Yvonne, right after she did the Miss Ghana competition, and I was looking for stars for ‘Fortune Island’, my self produced Television series, I saw something in her, she rapped during the casting and she did a lot of things that made me see that she has several facets to herself and I knew that she was not only going to become a great actress, but she will do so many other things and this is one of those things and I’m very proud about what I’m seeing today,” he stated.
The Yolo series director revealed his keen interest to bring to screen or stage an impactful experience of Yvonne Nelson’s book, “I am not Yvonne Nelson,”
Yvonne Nelson recently launched her book which sparked social media uproar over some deep revelations in the book.
The book she themed 'I am not Yvonne Nelson' encapsulates the actor's life experiences and a journey to finding peace and healing.
