The E! People’s Choice Awards is an American awards show which recognises people in entertainment.

This award has been held since 1975 used determine the winners through Gallup Polls, but it has been switched to online voting since 2005.

Lydia Forson will compete for the award with several other notable African personalities namely South African artiste Sho Madjozi, Miss Universe 2019, Zozi Tunzi and South African actress, Emmy nominee Thuso Mbedu, Nairobian comedian Elsa Majimbo, Nigerian Vlogger Dimma Umeh, South African magician Wian Van Den Berg and South African TikTok star Karl Kugelmann

Some nominees in this year’s award for the other categories are Tiffany Haddish, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, among others.

Lydia Forson took to her Twitter handle to announce break the news of her nomination for this enviable award.

Announcing her nomination on Twitter, Lydia Forson wrote: “Today I become the first Ghanaian to be nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards in the Africa Social Star Category 2020.