Samini in his new song titled ‘Forever’ indicated that he is the god of African dancehall, adding that nobody can take him out.

He further explained that it was jah wish to make him the god of dancehall in Africa, so his reign will never end.

The HighGrade Family leader further described himself as the Dancehall Bruce Lee, Dancehall Encyclopedia and a whole lot more in the song titled "Forever".

There has been a never-ending debate among Ghanaian music fans as to who the king of dancehall music in Ghana is

The hype surrounding Samini who was a pioneer of dancehall music in Ghana has died down and the battle has been between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Samini's declaration as the dancehall god might reopen the debate once again.

