The 15-track project which features top local and international stars, including Wizkid and Simi, is now Ghana’s highest streamed album of all time on the Swedish music software.

According to music fact checker Unorthodox Reviews, King Promise is the first Ghanaian musician to achieve this feat.

The “Selfish” hitmaker took to Instagram to celebrate this success, saying “I usually don’t share things like this but this post here is to appreciate you the fans cos YOU did this. Love you guys #HighestOfAllTime but we just getting started!! #5Star.”

The album has also been streamed more than 60,000,000 times across all music stores, including Apple Music, Deezer and Boomplay.

He has been congratulated by industry players and fellow musicians including Michael Dapaah (Big Shaq), KiDi, Sonnie Badu, Bankulli, M.anifest, Fameye and Quamina MP.