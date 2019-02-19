Rosemond Brown, also popularly called Akuapem Poloo, known for her weird attention seeking tactics on social media, such as going naked on the streets, attacking other personalities among others has narrated her sad story in an interview sighted by pulse.com.gh

She disclosed that she met the Kumawood superstar, Nana Ama Mcbrown, after the 2018 Golden Movie awards and she refused to take pictures with her in the full glare of the public with media and some fans present.

Poloo added that the incident has caused many sleepless nights as can’t seem to understand why Mcbrown publicly rejected her in that manner. She further pleaded to the pregnant actress to kindly be nicer to her when they ever get to meet again.

Watch how Rosemond narrated tales below and tell us what you think. Was Nana Ama McBrown’s action fair and appropriate for the sake of her brand?