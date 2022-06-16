Netflix recruiting cast from ‘around the globe’ for real life Squid Game

However, the show will not be as it’s original. In the original serial, contestants who lost were killed. This is contrary to the show in the offing. The original show was shot in South Korea and became one of the biggest-ever hits on Netflix in 2021.

Netflix indicated on a site set up to look for candidates for the show that, “456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing cash prize of $4.56 million.”

This will be “the largest cast in reality TV history.”

“Squid Game: The Challenge” is looking for English speakers from around the globe, aged at least 21 and free to travel for up to a month in early 2023.

Describing the new reality show as its “biggest-ever social experiment,” Netflix says players will compete “in a series of heart-stopping games.”

The original fictional series was seen as a biting satire on modern capitalism, with contestants drawn from the fringes of society to play children’s games for the chance to win big sums of money, with the threat of being killed if they lose.

The new announcement came shortly after Netflix confirmed that a second season of the “Squid Game” was on the way.