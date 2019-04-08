The film promotes autism awareness and aims to help increase the employment rate of people with disability in the country. The film was produced by Eko Productions Ghana, an organization which uses media as a tool to educate and sensitize the general public about societal issues and challenges.

The one-hour, fifteen minutes movie, is the first feature film to capture the struggles and triumphs of people diagnosed with autism in Africa.

The film chronicles the life of Donatus Awudu, a child born with autism in a part of Ghana. He is ostracized and isolated by his community which holds deep-rooted superstitions that his “condition” is caused by witchcraft, evil spirits or as a punishment by God.

These external pressures from the community cause his father to abandon him and the mother. Donatus is able to overcome his social stigma and the challenges of living with autism with the help of his childhood friend, and one lady he meets in the city who uses both conventional and unconventional methods to unlock his true potential.

The screening at Silverbird Cinema, Accra ended on a good note, with positive reviews from the audience who enjoyed the story and lessons that came with it. The movie will be hitting the screens of Kumasi at K.N.U.S.T on the 26th and 27th of April at the SCISA Auditorium.

Proceeds from the screenings would be used to support the Shout Autism Africa campaign initiated by Eko Production Ghana three years ago, with the belief that the best way to reach the younger generation in local communities to curb stigmatization is through showing educative films.

This screening has already taken place in Ashesi University at Berekusu, James Town Accra, Takoradi Market Circle in the Western Region and Cape Coast.

This project is to help improve the lives of people living with autism and to enlighten the youth to understand and participate in making policies to protect the persons living with disabilities, PLWDs, in society.

The film will encourage and equip students to participate in voluntary services at autism and other disability centers and also encourage growth in the employment rate of people with autism.