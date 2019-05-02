Held at Silverbird Cinema, West Hills Mall in Weija, the premiere saw hundreds of young fans in attendance including most of the cast.

Adjetey Annan (Pusher), Queenstar Anaafi (Emily), Chiiief (George), Abrantie, Odenkyem, Mark Anthony, other cast, and the creator Ivan Quashigah were present.

Speaking at the event, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan highlighted the contributions of the youth to national development and encouraged them to live a good life.

“Youth participation is vital to development and can contribute to more sustainable investments to end cycles of poverty, build resilient, democratic societies, improve health and nutrition outcomes and strengthen economies,” she stated.

Since 2016, the United States Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has worked with the Ghana Health Service and the National Population Council and provided financial support to produce the “YOLO” series.

This series is a part of the “Good Life, Live it Well” Campaign that promotes positive health behaviours in a wide variety of health areas to include reproductive health, malaria prevention, and nutrition through both traditional and digital media.

The next premiere is scheduled for Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4, at the Silverbird Cinema, Accra Mall.