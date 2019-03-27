This has been known through a press statement issued by the International Theatre Institute, Ghana Centre, which has veteran actress, Akosua Abdallah and versatile actor cum director, Fiifi Coleman as its interim chairman and deputy, respectively.

Read more from the statement below.

World Theatre Day (WTD) was established and celebrated by the International Theatre Institute, the World’s largest Organisation for the Performing Arts, in March 1962.

Since then, March 27th each year is celebrated all over the world as World Theatre Day. This annual event is celebrated with an important component - the circulation of the world theatre day message, where a prominent theatre practitioner from any part of the globe shares his or her reflection on a theme bothering on theatre and the culture of peace.

The goal of ITI is to encourage the theatrical community to promote our art forms as well as sensitize people on our artistry. This will provide the theatre community with a platform to showcase our works on a broad scale, in a way that will mobilize support from opinion leaders and the political sphere, and hopefully, widen our radius of influence.

As practitioners, we share in the joy of our work with others. The spotlight for this year is on Roverman Productions. An organization which produces a play each quarter of the year. The chosen theme for the Ghana chapter is sanitation; and this will be showcased through Women on Fire, a play by James Ebo Whyte.

On this joyous occasion of World Theatre Day, ITI Ghana would like to encourage all practitioners to be ambassadors of peace through our various art forms. ITI, Ghana also encourages the full participation and support of all Performing Artists to make WTD 2019 a success!

The communiqué also introduced the interim board members of the International Theatre Institute, Ghana Centre, which is putting in works to take theatre productions and its related activities a notch higher. See the list of members below.

The Chairperson / Akosua Abdallah

The Deputy Chairperson / Fiifi Coleman

The Secretary / Abdul Karim Hakib

Deputy Secretary/ Jonathan Antonio

The Treasurer / Kafui Tay

The Deputy Treasurer / Belinda Asiedu

Projects Supervisor / Albert Jackson -Davis

Dep. Projects Supervisor / Martin Odoi

Communication Team / I .S Kananzue, Richard Oti Oppong and Raymond Junior

Sponsorship and Fundraising Team / Oswald Okaitei, Ayuub Huud and Rebecca Agboloso

Three (3) Executive Committee members / National Commission on Culture, Africa Bureau (Foreign Affairs) and UNESCO Rep.

Counsellors/ Ebo White (Roverman Production), Prof. Victor Yankah

COMMITTEES / PROJECT GROUPS

Music Theatre NOW Network MTNN ( John Edmondson Sam)

Social Change Network SCN (Dr Promise Nyatuame)