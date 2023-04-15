Screen Queen Jackie Appiah hits 10M IG followers
Ghanaian screen goddess Jackie Agyemang Appiah has become the first Ghanaian celebrity to hit 10 Million followers on Instagram.
The award-winning actress has garnered massive love and following worldwide over the years due to her sterling acting skills.
Lady J as she is fondly called by industry colleagues is known for her luxurious lifestyle and well-put-together personality.
Her stunning beauty and ever-ravishing look capture the street of social media with her daily post.
She is undoubtedly one of Ghana's biggest brands in creative acts, with Instagram having evolved to take space as a marketing platform where individuals and firms showcase their products, talents, and services.
The algorithm of this platform is essential to the success of your social media marketing strategy and we believe Ghana's screen goddess Jackie Appiah and her team understand it better.
Following closely behind her are actor, Author, Juliet Ibrahim with 7.4 million followers and Yvonne Nelson with 7.3 million respectively.
