Sex for jobs isn’t limited to the film industry - ‘YOLO’ star reveals (WATCH)

For Christabel Amoabing, when male and female are involved in any activity, such things are bound to happen, emphasising that it’s normal in our societies.

She disclosed this during an interview with Sammy Kay this week.

“I don't think that ‘sex for jobs’ is only found in the [film] industry,” she argued. “Even when seeking jobs, employers ask [female applicants] if you have curves. They reject applicants without curves.”

She continued: “Some companies accept applications from female job seekers who have attractive physique because such employees attract customers.”

“So, it's not just the film industry where directors and producers try to take advantage of female actors.”

“It exists in the education system as well. It was in the news recently that some lectures at the University of Ghana, Legon, sought sex for grades.”

“It's everywhere. Don't let us overdramatize it. Wherever male and female meet, such acts occur. Even in churches, it happens,” she added.