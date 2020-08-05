Last week, Beyoncé broke the Internet when he released the visual version of “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack album, titled “Black is King”.

Lord Afrixana appeared on track 6 of the soundtrack, titled “Don't Jealous Me”, alongside Nigerian stars; Tekno, Mr Eazi and Yemi Alade, and was lucky to feature in the album visual.

BuzzFeed writer Morgan Sloss who curated a listicle on 25 spectacular scenes from the visual album described Lord Afrixana’s role of the hyenas as a good choice, and his appearance as ‘HOT’.

She wrote: “I guess Lord Afrixana, a musician from Ghana, basically assumes the role of the hyenas, since he greets Simba in the modern equivalent of the elephant graveyard. I fully support this choice, as this man is HOT.”

BuzzFeed raves over Ghanaian act in Beyoncé’s “Black is King”

Lord Afrixana's life and music is as complex and textured as the cloth his native southern Ghana is famous for. Born in Kumasi, Ghana, his parents brought him to America through Liberia at the age of three.

Afrixana was raised in Worcester, Massachusetts.