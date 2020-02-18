His latest film – “Aloe Vera” – started generating a lot of buzz among movie lovers when he first announced a decision to build an entire community from scratch for the production.

From the construction of the community to the shooting of the film, there was a clear and overall conscious effort to submit a standout project in the cinema.

Sedufia teased film lovers with snippets of the film after the shoot. And, ever since the release of the snippets, a general sense of amplified euphoria and flow of fervent joy have been witnessed, with many fans waiting keenly with fingers tightly crossed for the March 6th, 2019 to rush to the cinemas to watch it.

Furthermore, Sedufia has shared the official trailer, which highlights how love is able to win battles that have lasted for decades.

Two communities pull each other parts for ages over minor disagreements, the decision has trickled down and infected the minds of their children who have been cautioned against making peace. This led to several events that could have been prevented by simply accepting to coexist.

“Aloe Vera” boasts of a lengthy list of Ghanaian household screen names like Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, Adjetey Anang, Naa Ashorkor, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Salma Mumin, and emerging screen talents including Aaron Adatsi, and more.

The Ghanaian filmmaker first made his intention of changing the direction of films in the country with his debut feature film – “Keteke” – he followed it with Sidechic Gang.

The two films are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Sedufia joined Kofi Asamoah to shoot Away Bus, before Aloe Vera.

Watch the trailer below: