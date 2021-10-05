'What is Kumawood? I'll watch if it is translated' - Jim Iyke

He was responding to a fan question about his interest in Kumawood films on Neat FM yesterday when he made this revelation.

“What is Kumawood?” Jim Iyke quizzed when the host of the show Ola Michael asked him. “I’ll watch if it’s translated in English.”

He continued: “You know I'm a student of film, so naturally I'll watch. I watch Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Arabian and other films so if you guys can point to me any good one, I'll go and watch it.”

“As long as it is translated because I want to know what is going on,” he added.

Last week, the “Bad Comment” producer dancehall musician Shatta Wale does outrageous things to trend but he understands show business.

He was responding to a tweet by the “Gringo” singer, claiming that he shares a striking resemblance to the Nollywood star on Joy FM when he made this statement.

“I think Shatta just wakes up in the morning and decides ‘what am I going to do to provoke people’s thoughts?'” Jim Iyke said. “He will go like Jim Iyke looks like me. He is going to wake up tomorrow and say; I want to be President of Ghana.”

“He will not be president and we all know that, but Shatta will go there and run to be President and just get you guys to talk about him. He understands the propensity of the business,” he added.