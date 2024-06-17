Mr Eazi champions sports and education in Rwanda visit

This event showcased the best of African basketball talent, and Mr Eazi's presence underscored his support for the continent's sports growth and development.

Beyond the BAL finals, Mr Eazi visited various Rwandan companies for his Choplife Gaming company.

He explored potential partnerships and collaborations to expand his entrepreneurial ventures and increase his impact on African youth and the creative industry.

A key part of his visit involved meeting with the Ministry of Sports.

This discussion with Minister Aurore Munyangaju, focused on potential collaborations for sports development and creating more opportunities for young people.

Mr Eazi also engaged with the education sector to discuss potential collaborations with the Choplife Foundation.

These partnerships aim to leverage Mr Eazi's ongoing commitment to providing resources, opportunities, and platforms for deserving students in the region.

Additionally, Mr Eazi visited MTN Momo and Airtel Money, Choplife Gaming's biggest partners in the country.

