ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Mr Eazi champions sports and education in Rwanda visit

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Acclaimed Afrobeats artist and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi, recently visited Rwanda, engaging in several significant events and meetings.

Mr Eazi champions sports and education in Rwanda visit
Mr Eazi champions sports and education in Rwanda visit

A highlight of his visit was attending the NBA Basketball Africa League (BAL) finals between Al Ahly ly and Petro De Luanda (Champions).

Recommended articles

This event showcased the best of African basketball talent, and Mr Eazi's presence underscored his support for the continent's sports growth and development.

Beyond the BAL finals, Mr Eazi visited various Rwandan companies for his Choplife Gaming company.

He explored potential partnerships and collaborations to expand his entrepreneurial ventures and increase his impact on African youth and the creative industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

A key part of his visit involved meeting with the Ministry of Sports.

This discussion with Minister Aurore Munyangaju, focused on potential collaborations for sports development and creating more opportunities for young people.

Mr Eazi also engaged with the education sector to discuss potential collaborations with the Choplife Foundation.

These partnerships aim to leverage Mr Eazi's ongoing commitment to providing resources, opportunities, and platforms for deserving students in the region.

Additionally, Mr Eazi visited MTN Momo and Airtel Money, Choplife Gaming's biggest partners in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This visit is another chapter in Mr Eazi's ongoing commitment to fostering African business and highlighting the continent's potential.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lumba X KOD

Daddy Lumba has never done well on stage – KOD

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy speaks on Shatta Wale's cancelled Legon show

Rapper Enchanting dead at age 26

Enchanting: Rapper dead at 26 'after an overdose left her in intensive care'

Nigerian superstar Davido

Davido shares excitement over Grammy expansion to Africa and The Middle East