Ghanaian musicians, just like the Hollywood stars, are taking advantage of this platform.

There’s a lot of competition on YouTube among Ghanaian musicians. Fans pitch artistes against each other using figures obtained through music videos.

Recently, when Billboard released a list of top five Ghanaians with the highest views on YouTube for the 2019-2020 year, it became a huge debate for weeks.

Pulse.com.gh has also compiled a list of 10 Ghanaian musicians who are making it big on YouTube, considering at their lifetime views, top music videos and number of subscribers.

This list has been ranked from best to worst. Also, note that the list doesn’t include Ghanaian musicians in the diaspora.

1. Sarkodie

The SarkCess Music label owner if the overall boss on YouTube. His lifetime views (as of September 25, 2020) is over 195 million views. His highest views for a single music video is (obviously) “Adonai” remix featuring Castro Under Fire. In addition to that, he has more than 600,000 subscribers.

2. Shatta Wale

The controversial dancehall star is second on the list, with over 171 million lifetime videos. His 2017 hit single “Taking Over” featuring Joint 77, Addi Self and Captan is his biggest music video so far, with over 13 million views. He also has over 500,000 subscribers.

3. Stonebwoy

The Burniton Music Group label President comes third on this list. He has generated staggering lifetime views of over 92 million. His biggest music video is “Ololo” featuring Teni which has over 6 million views. That aside, he has over 400,000 subscribers.

4. Kuami Eugene

The Lynx Entertainment signee has accumulated over 84 million lifetime views with his best music video being “Angela”, which has over 17 million views.

5. Bisa Kdei

The highlife star might not be making hits today as compared to his early years but never underrate his YouTube performance. He comes fifth on this list, with over 69 million lifetime views. His best music video is “Mansa” which has earned him 14 million views.

6. MzVee

The former Lynx Entertainment signee is a strong contender on this list. MzVee, who left the label to run her label, comes sixth on this list, with lifetime views of over 50 million. Her biggest video is “Sing My Name” featuring Patoranking, with over 17 million views.

7. King Promise

The Legacy Life Entertainment star has harvested over 49 million lifetime views on the streaming platform. So far, his best music video is “CCTV” featuring Sarkodie and Mugeez, which has over 10 million views.

8. KiDi

The winner of MTN Hitmaker season 4 and Kuami Eugene’s label mate is also doing an impressive job on YouTube with his music videos. He has made 49 million lifetime views and his best video is his breakthrough music video “Odo”, with over 10 million views.

9. Diana Hamilton

The gospel musician is the second female musician to appear in this list. She has amassed an amazing 42 million lifetime views. He biggest song is “Mo Ne Yo” with over 9 million views. She also has over 150,000 subscribers in addition.

10. Joe Mettle

The gospel music star only beats Kofi Kinaata on this list with just a few views. He has made over 39 million lifetime views, and his biggest music video is “Bo Noo Ni” featuring Luigi Maclean, with over 8 million views. On subscription, he has over 160,000 subscribers.