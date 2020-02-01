Charterhouse Productions, the organiser of the award scheme, made this known through a press statement addressed to Pulse.com.gh on midnight Friday (Jan. 31).

The nomination entry was opened on January 1, 2020, for works released between January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019.

“Charterhouse, the organiser of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, wishes to announce to artistes, artiste management, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, music writers, music industry stakeholders and the general public, that submission of entries for the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, for works done in 2019, as of 11:59 pm on 31st January 2020, is officially closed,” the press statement said.

It said a total of 632 entries from both online and office drop-off submissions were received, making submissions from this year’s edition, 32 entries higher than the previous year.

“Top charting songs from artistes and labels, covering all music genres represented on the scheme, have been received. The next few weeks will be dedicated to the evaluation of entries by the VGMA Board, as per the scheme’s categories and definitions.”

According to Charterhouse, the nominees will be announced at a party on February 28, 2020, after the board thoroughly analyse the entries.

“While this period is likely to encourage predictions and guesses, it is only at the Nominees Announcement Party, scheduled for February 28th, that we will know who really gets nominated for what. We are confident, that once again, our distinguished board will select the most deserving artistes as nominees for the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.”

It also opened the floor for rising musicians to submit their entries for the “Unsung” category.

“We would also like to use this opportunity to inform underground acts and the general public that entries for VGMA21 Unsung Category is officially open. To nominate an act, tag a video/picture with #VGMA21unsung on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter. Nominations deadline is Sunday 23rd February 2020,” it added.