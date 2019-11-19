His song “Gyae Dede”, which features VVIP and Miyaki, is up against collaborations done by fellow DJs in the industry.

The awards which is slated for December 7th will be held at Snap Cinema in Accra and will be hosting various musician and video directors from across Ghana.

DJ Sly, who recently scooped the Event DJ of the Year awards at the prestigious Ghana DJ Awards, was also recently awarded Youth DJ of the Year at the Youth Excellence Award.

In 2018, he was also voted Event DJ of the Year at the 2018 CBaze Awards.

As a DJ, he has collaborated with both local and international acts to release hit songs which have been listed in various music charts.

Some of his music include, Ole Alo featuring Teni, Skales, Daphne and EL, Testify featuring Ice Prince and Kayswitch, It’s Me featuring Dammy Krane, Designer Remix featuring Airboy & Feli Nuna, Dah Na News featuring Scientific, All Good featuring Flowking Stone and Nsruama, Upness featuring Article Wan and Dopenation, Adiza featuring Tinny and Gyae Dede featuring VVIP and Miyaki.