7 Most Popular Ghanaian Artists in Nigeria

Selorm Tali

In recent years, the Ghanaian music scene has seen a meteoric rise in popularity across Africa, particularly in Nigeria. The cultural exchange between Ghana and Nigeria has led to an appreciation of Ghanaian artists among Nigerian music enthusiasts.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

Here, we spotlight the seven most popular Ghanaian artists in Nigeria, who have successfully captured the hearts of music lovers across the border.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale, the reggae-dancehall superstar, stands as a colossus in the Ghanaian music industry. His infectious energy and dynamic performance style have endeared him to Nigerian fans. Hits like "Already" with Beyoncé have further solidified his status in Nigeria's vibrant music scene.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie, known for his exceptional rapping skills, has a significant following in Nigeria. His ability to blend Twi with English in fast-paced tracks resonates with Nigerian audiences, who appreciate lyrical dexterity and flow. Sarkodie's collaborations with Nigerian artists have also helped cement his popularity.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana
Stonebwoy's unique blend of reggae and dancehall with Afrobeats appeals to a wide range of listeners in Nigeria. His music, characterized by its rhythmic beats and meaningful lyrics, has made him a household name in Nigerian cities.

King Promise
King Promise King Promise Pulse Ghana

King Promise's smooth vocals and blend of highlife with modern Afrobeats have won over many fans in Nigeria. His collaborations with Nigerian artists and appealing love-themed tracks have made him especially popular among Nigeria's younger demographic.

M.anifest
M.anifest Pulse Nigeria

M.anifest’s intellectual approach to music, combining traditional Ghanaian elements with hip-hop, resonates with Nigerian audiences who appreciate a fusion of sounds and thought-provoking lyrics. His articulate storytelling has earned him respect and admiration in Nigeria.

Kwaku DMC
Kwaku DMC Kwaku DMC Pulse Ghana

Representing the new wave of Ghanaian music, Kwaku DMC, a leading figure in the Asakaa (drill) music scene, has started to make waves in Nigeria. His authentic storytelling and unique style appeal to the Nigerian youth, who relate to his narratives and energy.

Black Sherif
BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

Black Sherif has rapidly become a sensation among Nigerian youths, thanks to his relatable themes and distinctive fusion of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and highlife. His hits, especially “First Sermon,” have become anthems in many Nigerian streets and clubs.

The Ghanaian music scene continues to flourish and make significant inroads into Nigeria, with these artists leading the charge. Their diverse styles and unique sounds not only entertain but also foster a deeper cultural connection between Ghana and Nigeria.

As 2024 unfolds, the influence of these Ghanaian talents in Nigeria is expected to grow, further strengthening the bonds of African musical brotherhood.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

