Produced by Tombeatz, “Decisions” is a mid-tempo afrobeats jam which draws inspiration from the popular adage: ‘money is like blood’.

She says: “The whole idea behind the song is to remind people of how uncertain life can be, and that we must also love to live our lives the way we want but not forgetting that Money can make decisions for you if you allow it.”

The song scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 8, will be accompanied by a classy music video directed by Eddie Kay Mensah.

Ama Nova believes there’s a great moral lesson from the song thus she wants her fans and music lovers to accept the song and urges them to learn from it when it is released. She also believes that support from Ghanaians will earn her a place in the competitive music industry.

“I want my fans out there and Ghana to accept the song and learn something from it. Also, they shouldn’t forget to support Ama Nova music and Ghana music.”

Legally known as Mercy Nana Ama Sackey, Ama Nova is a 27-year-old go-getting rising star from a family of five who is poised to dominate the industry.

A professional journalist and a Winneba-native, she was inspired by friends, Dr Ray Beatz, Joe Wizzy, Kento Gh, and her brother Randy.

She is an experimental artiste who explores different genres but wants to stick to afrobeats and highlife music for now.