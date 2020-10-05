In a Q-and-A session with Pulse.com.gh, the MOBO Award nominee divulged one key thing the coronavirus has taught him, and that is not giving up on dreams – because ‘anything can happen at any given period’.

“Don’t hold back on your dreams, anything can happen at any moment,” he disclosed.

Kwamz of Kwamz & Flava fame

On the possibility of dropping out of Kwamz & Flava and going solo due to his recent solo projects, he says the group is intact and will exist forever. For him, there’s nothing new about embarking on solo projects, adding that fans should ‘watch out for the new videos and single coming out from us’.

“I have always been releasing my own songs I even have a music video with my own stuff,” Kwamz says. ”Kwamz & Flava is forever, a household name so watch out for the new videos and single coming out from us and more tracks coming out from me.”

Just in August this year, he released an afrobeats track called “What is This”. Then, he followed up with Ronaldo, which he released on Sunday, October 4. He has a reason for the quick releases and consistency.

According to Kwamz, “the way music is consumed you can’t slow down. I want to give my fans and music lovers something to listen to and forget about these crazy times. Also, I got a project loading I want to share to the world soon.”

He said his latest mid-tempo afrobeats song, produced by Kumsz, is a feel-good song and an attempt to ‘spread freedom to dance, celebrate and enjoyment no matter how hard you have worked on any achievement, remember to smile and have fun.’

He added that fans should expect ‘more music, more videos and if the fans want and ask, I’ll give them a project’.

“Ronaldo” is accompanied by an expressive visual which captures a variety of choreography performances.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.