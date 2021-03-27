Legally known as Stitches Nyanzu Cudjoe, Kobinah Magic blends English language, Pidgin and Twi, and fuses afrobeats and highlife to create a masterpiece that will resonate with generations yet to come.

“Make Believe” – a 7-track extended play (EP) – is inspired by Kobinah Magic’s quest to get every music consumer to believe in his sound and story.

The EP addresses a variety of life choices: love and hate; giving up and getting inspired; black and white; religion and atheism; happiness and sadness.

“We just wanted to create a body of work that anyone could find something in there and relate to and love. That was the purpose from the onset,” Kobinah Magic tells Pulse.com.gh. “Obviously, it was a little difficult getting a name for such a work. So, we never had one until we were done.”

“My manager and the CEO of my label, STAA Management, Nyantakyi suggested the name and it fitted perfectly with the project and brand. Also, we wanted each song to carry a different feel because the whole EP is more of a magical show filled with different magical moments and tricks you haven't heard.”

“We settled on ‘Make Believe’ because we knew if anyone should have time and sit through the EP, from track 1 to 7, they will come to believe in the Kobinah Magic sound and story.”

He disclosed that the making of the EP was fun, however, he intentionally went under a lot of scrutinies to get the work done because he is a perfectionist.

“It was so much fun for me. Being my first EP, I enjoyed every bit of it,” he said. “I guess much credit to Sei [producer]. He made it easier for me.”

“But aside from the fun, I'm the type that is extra careful about what I say in a song and what I put out as a song. I needed a lot of scrutinies and others view when I'm working. That is what my A & R Manager, Kojo, does so perfectly well. He's with me most times during recording and even when he isn't, he's got to listen before the song passes.”

“But typically, I like to get a beat before I express whatever thoughts I have. And that's what we did mostly with this project. Sei, myself, and Kojo create the beat before I write – we did the reverse other times too.”

Major production credit goes to Sei of Purple Music Family (PMF) recording studios.

Stream the full EP below and don’t forget to share your candid views.