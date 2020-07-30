The Ghanaian dancehall act was featured by the American superstar on 'Already' a song on her Lion King; The Gift Album. Beyonce is set to release "Black Is King", a music film she has made from the music videos for songs on her album.

Speaking about her new project in a video seen by pulse.com.gh, she said " it's been a year in a making. I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors, actors, creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of the Lion King".

She continued that " but it all started in my backyard, so from my house, to Johannesburg, to Ghana, to London, to Belgium, to the Grand Canyon, it was truly a journey". She granted the interview this morning on ABC's Good Morning America TV show about the project that will be released this evening. Watch it below.