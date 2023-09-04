ADVERTISEMENT
Black Sherif wins ‘West African Artiste of The Year’ at Headies Awards 2023

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian global star, Black Sherif, was adjudged the ‘West African Artiste of The Year’ at the 16th Headies Awards 2023.

Black Sherif at Mozama. Pic source: robphotographygh
This remarkable win solidifies his status as a dominant force in West African music, with his unique style and storytelling setting him apart.

The ‘West African Artiste of The Year’ category recognized artists of West African descent who made significant contributions to the continent’s music scene during the year.

The musician beat competition from fellow countrymen Camidoh, Gyakie, and others from the West African region.

Receiving the award, Black Sherif expressed his appreciation to his fans across Africa and especially to his native town, Konongo Zongo.

“Thank you so much to the fans, to the listeners. Thank you Headies, thank you Nigeria Thank you Ghana, thank you Konongo Zongo, I love you,” he said.

The 16th Headies Awards saw performances from Afrobeats stars like Ayra Starr, Asake, Rema, Victony, KCee, Oxlade, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Spyro, Seyi Vibez and FireBoyDML.

The Headies Awards 2023, held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, celebrated the rising prominence of African music on the global stage.

