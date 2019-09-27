Organised by Kusstar Entertainment, the new award scheme is aimed to recognise up and coming musicians who do not get the needed recognition at the already well-established and household name award events.

The event held over the weekend at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra, saw the “Boborebobo” hitmaker grab the competitive accolade.

He beat stiff competition from other fast-rising artistes including David Dankwa, Elder Nii Boye, Jayana, Kyei Mensah, KK Frimpong, Mama Bo, Morris Makafui, Music Prophet, Ruger Quarm and Sir Solomon, to win the award.

“We came victorious after competing with ten other deserving nominees…The award was keenly contested”, Minister Isaac Sie stated after winning the award.

Meanwhile, Minister Isaac is trending with his latest gospel single, titled “Woara Ne Woara”.

“Woara Ne Woara”, a slow-tempo masterpiece produced by Ebeniz of Ebeniz Studios and, mixed and mastered by Bassey Mix, praises, honours, exalts, extols and glorifies God’s throne.

According to Isaac Sie, the song’s concept was drawn from three Bible verses; Psalm 46:10 (which says: “Be still and know that I am God”), Exodus 3:14 (which says: “God said to Moses, I am that I am) and 2 Samuel 9:1.