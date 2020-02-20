Carrying similar theme as his breakthrough single, “Attaa Adwoa”, Bosom gets emotional talking about how much he has missed his girlfriend who is far away from his reach.

The slow-tempo hip-hop jam (he calls it ‘traditional trap music’) is accompanied by a simple but classy visual which demonstrates how deep he has been hurt.

In the visual intro, he bursts out of anger after trying to reach out to his girlfriend through a phone call. And out of frustration, he drinks to stupor while theatrically display the emotional stress he is going through.

The video which was released a week ago has garnered over 100,000 views on YouTube alone.

Watch the Gordon Appiah-directed visual below and don’t forget to share your views with us.