Broni counts Memphis Depay jamming to his song as a career highlight

Broni released his single titled "Memphis Depay” back in June, in collaboration with DJ Aroma.

Known in real life as Kelvin Nana Kwame, Broni is a Ghanaian highlife , afrobeat - afro pop singer- songwriter from Akyem Oda, in Eastern Region of Ghana. He has been able to find a unique balance with his music and sweet vocal strength fusing Ghanaian and African sounds with an International appeal.

Broni is known for popular songs like ' Ekomedeme' which featured sarkodie , and other songs like Wedding, Juju juice, Galala, Flexing , Orijinal, Memphis Depay .

Some of the other highlights of Broni’s career include winning a Ghana Movie Award in 2016 for for Best Original Song in the movie, ‘Purple’.

Broni prefers to categorize the genre of music he does as ‘AfroWorld’ (which is his Ghanaian African sound with an international appeal)