“I was so happy when Depay posted that video dancing to the song I made with his name. It felt good to be recognized by such a great footballer. It will for a long time be one of my biggest highlights. I am such a big fan, and I am glad he likes my music too.”
Broni counts Memphis Depay jamming to his song as a career highlight
Musician Broni has described a recent video of footballer Memphis jamming to his music as one of the biggest moments in his growing music career.
Broni released his single titled "Memphis Depay” back in June, in collaboration with DJ Aroma.
Known in real life as Kelvin Nana Kwame, Broni is a Ghanaian highlife , afrobeat - afro pop singer- songwriter from Akyem Oda, in Eastern Region of Ghana. He has been able to find a unique balance with his music and sweet vocal strength fusing Ghanaian and African sounds with an International appeal.
Broni is known for popular songs like ' Ekomedeme' which featured sarkodie , and other songs like Wedding, Juju juice, Galala, Flexing , Orijinal, Memphis Depay .
Some of the other highlights of Broni’s career include winning a Ghana Movie Award in 2016 for for Best Original Song in the movie, ‘Purple’.
Broni prefers to categorize the genre of music he does as ‘AfroWorld’ (which is his Ghanaian African sound with an international appeal)
Broni was born in Accra to his parents Charles Kwame Broni and Anita Quao ,he spent most of his life living with his mum lost his Dad in 2020 . He is a product of Mfantsipim School.
