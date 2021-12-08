RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy announces tour with Black Sherif; says 'learn my second sermon lyrics before you come'

Selorm Tali

Black Sherif will be joining Burna Boy on his next tour according to new information by the Nigerian singer.

The Grammy-award winning singer after the release of Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon Remix' which features, took to social media to announce that the Ghanaian singer will be coming on tour with him.

Black Sherif released the remix today 4 months after going viral when he dropped the official video for 'Second Sermon'. The video has since gathered over 8 million views on YouTube.

Burna Boy commenting on the release of the song disclosed that he will be on tour with the young Ghanaian musician. "OBLACKSHERIE IS COMING ON TOUR WITH ME," Burna Boy wrote.

In an Instastory post, he added that "SECOND SERMON REMIX FEATURING ME(BURNA BOY) OUT NOW!! YOU BETTER LEARN THE WHOLE SONG BEFORE COMING TO ANY MY SHOWS. YES THAT INCLUDES THE TWIA GHANAIAN LANGUAGE) PARTS".

"THANKS. LOVE... DAMIN" eh concluded. It's so far not clearly started yet which tours Burna Boy will do with Black Sherif as he has shows booked abroad and in Africa. See his post below.

