According to him, African should be more focused on building a credible and valued award-winning scheme other than focusing so much on the Grammys.

He was responding to criticisms by Ghanaians on Burna Boy and Wizkid’s win at the 63rd edition of the Grammys on TV3 when he made this statement.

“Now should Africa be really enthused about the Grammys?” he said. “Really, maybe we should be thinking about building our own, because seriously we are too keen on waiting for the approval of others instead of valuing our own selves because we do not know what we have.”

He opined that Burna Boy’s win cannot be for the entire continent because Africa has different genres of music.

“It’s not a big one for Africa, because Africa alone has so many music genres. In America we are giving awards for rock, rap music, R&B, Choral music, Country music and all the rest of music forms from around the world, you compress them into only one award,” he added.