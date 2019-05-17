However, in the heat and hot debate of who wins what, at Ghana's biggest night in music, an online betting company has been running bets on this year's VGMAs.

Reacting to this, organizers of the awards scheme, Charterhouse, has issued a press statement to distance itself from the activities of the betting company whilst discouraging fans not to engage with activities of the company.

After Kwame Sefa Kayi, has reportedly pulled out, K.O.D has been announced as the main host for the showdown tomorrow, with 3 FM’s Giovanni Caleb and actress Sika Osei as the red carpet hosts.

Read the press release from the VGMAs organizers below, which has beensigned by George Quaye, Communications director for Charterhouse.