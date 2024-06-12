Davido shares excitement over Grammy expansion to Africa and The Middle East

Recording Academy announces Grammy Africa, endorsed by African Presidents Pulse Ghana

This is to strengthen Recording Academy's presence and services in these rapidly growing music regions, the Academy has partnered with Ministries of Culture and key stakeholders in the Middle East and Africa.

"As an African musician, I’m excited about the Recording Academy’s expansion into Africa and the Middle East," Davido stated in a presser kit published by finance.yahoo.com. "It acknowledges our vibrant talent and the global influence of African music," he added.

The Recording Academy, best known for organizing the Grammy Awards, has long been a symbol of musical excellence.

Davido earned his first Grammy Spotlight after he was nominated for Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Global Album Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards held earlier this year.

Multiple Grammy-winning singer Angelique Kidjo from Benin also added that "The Recording Academy is accelerating its efforts to serve music people everywhere, and Africa is ready with open arms."

She continued that "we are a continent of music and young, passionate music makers. I’m proud to see the Academy forming partnerships with Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, and no doubt, more to come!"

Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE, a British-Ghanaian entrepreneur famed for her GUBA awards in the UK, has also taken to social media to celebrate the announcement whilst disclosing the role she played in this feat.

She said, "Finally, the news is out – Grammy Africa! As a senior consultant to the President and CEO of the Recording Academy (Grammys), we have been working behind the scenes for this historic moment."

"Over the past year and a half, I have had the privilege of working with the Grammys team to make this vision a reality with my brothers @liban_soleman @efe_one This journey has included organising meetings with heads of state and leaders to ensure a successful global expansion."

